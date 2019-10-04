RODGERS, Margaret Aurelia, 75, of Richmond, Va., departed this life Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Commodore F. and Margaret T. Rodgers; siblings, Rhoda R. Potts, Regina R. Venable, Calvin L. and Ira C. Rodgers. She leaves cherished memories to her siblings, Carter L. and Coleman F. Rodgers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at March Funeral Home.View online memorial