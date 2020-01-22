RODGERS, Michelle (Baber), age 65, of Highland Springs, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020. Michelle was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, to Michael and Janet Rodgers. She graduated from Lee-Davis High School and attended the University of Richmond. She worked at the Richmond Times-Dispatch for 25 years. She is survived by her father and mother, Michael and Janet Rodgers; her sister, Heather (Bill) Gray; and brother, Jim (Brenda) Rodgers; her nephew, Jaime (Devon) Rodgers and their daughter, grandniece, Thea; her aunt, Georga Foster; and cousins, Lisa and Scott Foster, all of Richmond. Michelle is also survived by her aunt, Nessie Rodgers; cousins, Georgia (Graham) Slater and daughter, Jemma, David (Elaine) Perry and their children, Craig and Daron, Fiona Duff and Esther (Jim) Stirton and their children, Louise and Michael, all of Scotland; also her cousin, Michael Rodgers of Australia. Michelle came to the United States with her parents in 1957, later becoming a U.S. citizen with her parents. Michelle was a very creative-minded person. She had great compassion for all and never met a stranger. Michelle loved spending time with family and friends and will be remembered for her kindness, creativity and generosity of spirit. A visitation for Michelle will be held at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, on Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m. January 25, 2020. A private memorial for family will follow at a later date.View online memorial
