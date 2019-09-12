RODWELL, Hulon D., 69, of Richmond, departed this life September 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. He is survived by his sisters, Delores Cooke (William) and Annetta Austin (John); two brothers, Harold (Vera) and Ulysess (Rebecca) Rodwell; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Wilson & Associates-East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019.View online memorial