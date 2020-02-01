ROGERS, Anthony Warren Pete, was born on April 2, 1927, in Richmond, Virginia, the second eldest of five children to the late Ruth Brooks Rogers and Percy Thomas Rogers Sr. He departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 92. Tony matriculated through the Richmond Public School system and graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School in 1946. He was unable to participate in his high school graduation exercises, as he was drafted into the U.S. Army and in Basic Training during senior culminating activities. After serving in Japan at the end of World War II, he returned to Richmond briefly, before enrolling at West Virginia State College (now University). There, he earned a bachelor's degree in 1952. Upon graduating, he returned to Richmond where he began his career in education which spanned more than 35 years. As a dedicated employee of Richmond Public Schools, he served as an industrial arts teacher, guidance counselor, assistant principal and principal at several schools including East End Junior High School, Benjamin A. Graves Junior High School, George Wythe High School, Career Exploratory Middle School (Chandler) and The Richmond Technical Center. During several summer vacations, he pursued and earned his master's degree in vocational education from The Ohio State University. He undertook additional studies at the Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). Tony was called "Pete" by "Southsiders," longtime friends and family. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. He was a former president of the First Baptist Laymen's League and a past chairman of the Trustee Board. After moving to Northside Richmond, he was a fixture in the Battery Park community for more than 70 years. He served as a member of the City of Richmond Human Relations Commission and as an Elections Officer and Precinct Captain at the Calhoun Center. Other affiliations included Del-Gents, Ectezus Investment Club, The Mighty Survivors Friday Morning Breakfast Club, Richmond/Central Virginia Chapter, West Virginia State University Alumni Association, of which he was President Emeritus, Phi Phi Chapter, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated and The Friendship Cafe with the CAPUP Senior Program. Tony was loving, dedicated and hard-working. He enjoyed coaching and watching sports, mentoring young people and especially saltwater fishing, all while serving God and family. He was preceded in death by wives, Alfreda Green Rogers and Effie Eure Rogers; his parents and siblings, Ruth Wilnette Rogers Scott and Percy T. Rogers Jr. He is survived by daughter, Dr. Antoinette M. Rogers (Richmond); sister, Rosalind R. Jones (Richmond); brother, Clinton D. Rogers (Temperanceville); a host of nieces, nephews, devoted friends; and his loyal little dog, Toby. Sunday, February 2, 2020 - Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial Ceremony, 2 p.m. Visitation 2:30 to 4 p.m. Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street Richmond, Va. Monday, February 3, 2020 - viewing 10 a.m. Celebration of Life 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of South Richmond, 1501 Decatur Street, Dr. Dwight C. Jones, eulogist. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
