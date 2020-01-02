ROGERS, Booker T., 91, of Henrico, died December 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Ricky T. Rogers. Surviving are his wife, Annie M. Rogers; three daughters, Brenda M. Rogers, Tiara Thompson and Nickki Thompson; two sons, Norris Anthony Rogers and James C. Richardson (Ruby); 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Hattie Adkins, Nettie Spencer and Irene Jackson (James); five sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Minister Joyceln Brown officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
