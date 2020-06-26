ROGERS-CRAFT, Robin

ROGERS-CRAFT, Robin, age 64, of Richmond, departed this life June 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Craft Sr.; her daughter, Jabria Craft; her son, James "J.R." Craft Jr.; one grandson, Jaden Craft; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives; and friends, among them four who were like sisters, Marjorie Williams (son, Steven), Paullette Everett, Debbie Boyd Wilson and Carolyn Turner (daughter, Jasmine). Professional services rendered by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Funeral services private.

