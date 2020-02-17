ROGERS, JOAN

ROGERS, Mrs. Joan Ross, age 86, of Richmond, departed this life February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Rev. Vernon M. Rogers. She is survived by one daughter, Joyce Rogers Van Dee; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn Ross; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 216 W. Leigh Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. James E. Leary officiating. Rev. Brenda Summerset, eulogy. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial
