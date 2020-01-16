ROGERS, RONALD "BUNNY"

ROGERS, Ronald L. "Bunny," age 65, of Richmond, departed this life January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Donna W. Rogers; mother, Claudette J. Chrisp; two sisters, Carolyn Fay Rogers and Cynthia Chrisp; four brothers, Reginald C. Rogers and Willie Jr., Patrick and Lawrence Chrisp; two aunts, Alice R. Morgan and Anne T. Rogers; one uncle, Bernard L. Rogers (Martha); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Friday, from 6 to 7 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. Rev. Charlotte McSwine-Harris, officiant. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:15 p.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Second Baptist Church (in memo put social media ministry), 1400 Idlewood Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23220.View online memorial
