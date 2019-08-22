ROGERS, Vernon Jr., 90, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was the son of the late Vernon Rogers Sr. and Virginia Rice Hurd. He was preceded in death by his son, Vernon M. Rogers. He was a Korean War era veteran who served in the United States Air Force, was a graduate of Maggie Walker High School and he worked for the U.S. Department of Commerce. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted family one daughter, Joyce Rogers Van Dee of McLean, Va.; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other beloved relatives and friends. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Friday, August 23, 2019, at the McClenny and Watkins Funeral Home Chapel, 2700 North Ave., Richmond, Va., with the Rev. Jacqueline Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. You may sign the guest register at www.mcclennyfuneralservice.com.View online memorial