ROHRBACH, Camilla Beck, died peacefully on December 17, 2019, after a five-year struggle with dementia. Camilla is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 43 years, Philip S. Rohrbach of Richmond. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor B. Gosse and her husband, M. Roy Gosse, of Easton, Connecticut and Fort Meyers, Florida. Camilla is survived by her three godchildren, Alec Gosse of Charlottesville, Virginia, Emily Kallaur of Washington, D.C. and Tyler Dull of Napa, California. In addition to her family, Camilla is survived by her very close special friends, Carol Gosse of Lexington, Virginia, Anne Peck and Lindsay Ryland, both of Richmond. Camilla's family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the staff of The Hermitage for the compassionate care provided her during the final year of her life. Camilla was predeceased by her parents, James R. Beck and Bertie N. Beck; and her younger sister, Elaine N. Beck, all of Richmond. Some of Camilla's fondest memories were of her 50 years spent at the family's summer home on Stove Point. Camilla was born in Richmond and graduated from Douglas Freeman High School and the University of Richmond. Camilla retired as a Vice President with Bank of America after a 34-year career. She was a member of the Westwood Racquet Club for over 30 years, where she enjoyed playing tennis for many of those years. She was a member of The Woman's Club, where she served on its Board of Directors. She was a past member of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club, where she had served on its Board of Directors. Camilla was a Patron of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, a Fellow of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture and a Sponsor of the Cadence Theatre Company. Camilla was a longtime member and Sustainer of the Junior League of Richmond, where she served on the Board of Directors. One of Camilla's proudest moments came in 2013 when the Junior League honored her with the Barbara Ransome Andrews Award, its highest award for exceptional volunteer service to the League and to the community. Camilla was an active parishioner at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church. She served three terms on the Vestry and twice was Junior Warden of the Vestry. Following her years on the Vestry, Camilla served as a Board Member and President of the Saint Stephen's Foundation. The University of Richmond held a special place in Camilla's heart. As a student, she thrived as a marketing major, an experience she credited with launching her long career in banking. Camilla had a special connection to the university through the many buildings on the campus designed by her father, who was President of Carneal and Johnston, Architects and Engineers. She loved studying in the Robins School of Business and cheering the Spiders on to victory in the Robins Center, both buildings designed by her father. With her love for the university and its beautiful campus, it is only fitting that Camilla's ashes will be placed in the Columbarium and Memorial Garden next to the Cannon Memorial Chapel on the campus. In keeping with Camilla's wishes, the committal service will be private. While she was still able, Camilla expressed her desire that her friends not be sad at her passing, but celebrate the end of a difficult journey. To honor those wishes, Phil hopes that friends will join him on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Country Club of Virginia's Westhampton Clubhouse. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends consider a contribution to a charity of their choice.View online memorial