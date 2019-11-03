ROLAND, John Voorhees, of Virginia Beach, passed away October 26, 2019, at the age of 74. He was born on October 9, 1945, in Washington, D.C., to Stanley Willard Roland and Clara Voorhees Roland. He was raised in the Arlington, Virginia, area and later joined the Navy, where he met his wife Moya in Hawaii and it was love at first sight. They spent the first two years of their marriage on Oahu. Following his time in the Navy, John worked as an environmental engineer for the Water Control Board for 20 years, and later, the Virginia Asphalt Association in Richmond, Va. He attended Virginia Tech from 1961 to 1967, where he earned his undergraduate and master's degrees and also served in the Corps Cadets. John was an avid turkey hunter, fisherman and golfer. He partook in countless sporting activities over his life, especially Volleyball, which, as part of a Navy team he went on to first place of an international tournament! Throughout his life, and off the field, he was an avid fan of the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Washington Redskins, neither of which did he ever miss a game. He was also a big fan of watching his grandchildren play baseball. Later in life, John faced and overcame many medical challenges, but he remained a fighter through all of his hardships. John's family meant everything to him. He was a kind and gentle man, extremely honest and likeable. Left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Moya, with whom on November 4, he would have celebrated 47 years of marriage; his daughter, Kerry Martinez and her husband, Nick; son, Jeremy Roland and his wife, Christine D'Agostino; grandson, John Cade Martinez; grandson, Andrew Talan Martinez; grandson, Zephyr Roland; sister, Ann Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1969 Woodside Lane, Virginia Beach, Va. 23454 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Maestas Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com. Special thanks to the doctors and staffs of Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va. and the Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Va., for all the care and concern shown to John over the past two years. If a memorial gift is preferred over flowers, please consider the Sentara Heart Hospital.View online memorial
