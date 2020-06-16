ROLFE, Carolyn Southall, 77, of Moseley, Va., went to fly with angels on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Rolfe Jr.; parents, Robert Conway and Mabel Gladys Southall; and great-granddaughter, Savannah Specher. She is survived by her daughters, Teresa (David) Garnett and Debra Garnett; grandchildren, Shannon (Evan) Somogyi, Misty Watson, Chris Hope Watson, Stephanie Reamey, Waylon Currin; great-grandchildren, Dixie Lewis, Jameson Porter Loftin, Jada Porter Loftin, Jaxon Somogyi; great-great-grandson, Kieser; brother, Robert Conway (Joanne) Southall Jr.; and niece, Billy Jo Southall Watson. Her family will receive friends Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. Her Celebration of Life will be held Friday, 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Dale Memorial Park will follow.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CAROLYN ROLFE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.