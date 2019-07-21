RONZITTI, Priscilla Helen Marie (Fink), age 79, of Gloucester, Virginia, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born in Jamaica, New York, to parents, Edmund Fink and Helen Zahnleuter. She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in 1954, and maintained an active membership in many congregations. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in 1958, and maintained friendships with a very close circle of classmates since that time. She married Richard D. Ronzitti in New Hyde Park, New York, in June of 1960. She received her B.S. in Education from Old Dominion University. Priscilla was an over 50-year member of the order of Eastern Star and an active member of Apostles Lutheran Church. Priscilla's talents were many, she was an extremely accomplished seamstress, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, community volunteer and friend who loved to entertain. Preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Lawrence and Gregory Fink. She is survived by her longtime partner, Robert Ely; and her children, daughter, Deborah Joyce Cook; grandsons, Tyler and Alex Cook; and daughter, Lisa Carina Ronzitti and her husband, Marty Whitlock; and her brother, Jonathan Fink. Memorial services will be held on July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. Apostles Lutheran Church, 7092 Main Street, Gloucester, Va. 23061, (804) 693-9098. Light refreshments to follow services. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the staff at Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester during her last days. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.View online memorial