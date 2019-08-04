ROOK, Frederick "Emil," 30, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, shortly after being discharged from an extensive stay at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Emil was born in Baltimore, Md., on September 19, 1988, to Frederick L. Rook and Jacquelyn (Fenrich) Rook. He spent most of his youth in Richmond. He completed Marine Corps basic training in the fall of 2006. He is survived by his parents; his brothers, Isaac of Charleston, S.C. and Edward (Taylor) of Rockford, Ill.; his grandfather, Richard J. Fenrich of Kinsman, Ohio; his grandmother, Lois C. Rook of Moretown, Vt.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. We regret Emil's passing, but deeply mourn his inability to find peace in this life. A memorial service will be held at Hanover Baptist Church in Glen Allen on August 10, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Parkland Memorial Hospital.View online memorial