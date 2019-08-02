ROOK, John B., 84, of Chester, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rosa Rook; brother, Ray; sisters, Pauline and Elsie. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from Reynolds Metals after many years of service. He was a member of The Heights Baptist Church. He especially loved bluegrass music and played the banjo in the band, Evergreen. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Peggy I. Rook; son, Ronald Davis (Judy); daughters, Annette Britt (Wayne) and Sherri Wilkinson (Bobby); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Daniel and Anne Horvath (T.J.); numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial