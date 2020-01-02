ROOKS, Jean "Mama Jean," 88, departed this life December 24, 2019. She is survived by her children, Linda and Richard Smalls; grandchildren, Brandon (Toni), Monique, Richard III, William, Sean (Emma), Darnesha Smalls and Joy Dabney; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives; and friends, several devoted, Elizabeth Mann, Gloria Coleman and Bessie Johnson. Remains will rest at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, January 3, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, 12 noon at St John's United Holly Church, 1507 N. 28th St. Elder Viola Williams officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
ROOKS, JEAN
Service information
Jan 3
Visitation
Friday, January 3, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Chiles Funeral Home
2100 Fairmount Ave.
Richmond, VA 23223
Jan 4
Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
Saint John's United Holy Church
1507 N. 28th St.
RIchmond , VA 23223
