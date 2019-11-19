ROPER, John Preston Sr., of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., he was the son of the late Robert and Carrie Janette Russell Roper. John had recently retired from Chesterfield County after 18 years of service. He had volunteered with the Super Kids Ministry in Hopewell and had also spent several years in India working with Shelter of Hope, teaching children. Mr. Roper was a member of Christian Life Church in Chester, Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Linda C. Roper; three children, John P. Roper Jr. and wife, Neeley Gossett, Rachel Massey and husband, Anil and Joseph Roper and wife, Sarah; six grandchildren, Kayla, Shifa, Silas, Isaac, Caleb and Daniel; two sisters, Janette Graham and Barbara Black; a brother, Bob Russell Roper; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Ave., Hopewell, Va. 23860, with the Rev. Rocky Shearin officiating. Interment will be private. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shelter of Hope, www.shelterofhopeindia.org or to Super Kids, P.O. Box 637, Hopewell, Va. 23860, in memory of Preston Roper. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
