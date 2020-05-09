ROSE, Glenn Edward, 71, formerly of Mechanicsville, Va., unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was living his retirement dream of residing near the ocean in Calabash, N.C. He was born in Richmond, Va., graduated from Henrico High School and received his B.S.M.E. from Virginia Tech. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Crawford Rose Jr. and Shirley Lohmann Rose. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 42 years, Shelley; his daughters, Kaitlin Brian (Joshua) of Tallahassee, Fla. and Allison Rose of Chicago, Ill.; his granddaughters, Caroline and Corinne; and sister, Linda Painter (Tom) of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. Glenn enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife, daughters, son-in-law and granddaughters, especially at the beach. He loved sharing his wonderful sense of humor with his loved ones, antiquing with his wife, beachcombing with his sister and fishing in Ocracoke with his brother-in-law. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who was kind, caring and devoted to his family. He was a very special man who was loved by many and will be greatly missed, leaving behind many cherished memories.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…