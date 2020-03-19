ROSE, Henriette "Henie" Friedlander, 79, passed away in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Henie was born in the Bronx, N.Y., to the late Victor and Hilda Friedlander. She was also predeceased by her brother, Danny Friedlander. She is survived by her children, Ronald and his wife, Melissa and Jonathan and his wife, Sara; four grandchildren, Emily, Olivia, Julie and Danny; siblings, Sunnie Fine, Willie Friedlander, Norma Gates and Emil Friedlander. Henie was quick-witted, fun-loving and a good-hearted mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was a professional shopper who loved QVC. She loved going to the movies, reading, the latest fashions, gambling, cats and most all, her grandchildren. She was a member of Temple Israel as well. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Rabbi Michael Panitz will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.View online memorial
