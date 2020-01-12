ROSE, JAMES "JIM" JR.

ROSE, James Thomas Jr. "Jim," passed to the arms of God on December 26, 2019. He loved his family, and they loved him. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jean G. Rose. He is survived by his son, Trip Rose (Gail); daughter, Kim Rose; sister, Lynda Howard; niece, Angela Vaughan (Mark); nephew, Tommy Howard (Tami); and great-nieces, Jordan, Landyn and Graysen. He also leaves behind his cherished companion, Erika Oliver. Jim served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army and received the rank of full Colonel. He was Chief of the Infantry Team of the Maneuver Training Command of the 80th Division of the United States Army Reserve. He continued serving in the United States Army Reserve for 37 years. He also retired from the federal government as Chief Appraiser for Housing and Urban Development. He went on to run his own business for real estate appraisal, Rose and Associates. He remained active and enjoyed his many friends in the Reserve Officers Association of America and the Military Officers Association of America in Richmond. He enjoyed his participation and friends in the Surreywood Investment Club and his friends at Jahnke Road Baptist Church. His memorial service will be held at Jahnke Road Baptist Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1 p.m. His inurnment ceremony, with military honors, will be held in the chapel at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia on Tuesday, January 21, 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Families of the Wounded Fund, Inc., The Richmond Pops Band or any other organization desired in memory of James T. Rose Jr.View online memorial
