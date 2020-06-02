ROSE, Kenneth Edward, born November 27, 1955, in Dinwiddie, Virginia and died on May 22, 2020 in Richmond, Viriginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Caesar Edward Rose Jr. and Jewel Clarke Rose of Dinwiddie County. Kenneth is survived by two brothers, Dennis C. Rose of Nags Head, N.C. and David W. Rose of Dinwiddie; and one sister, Melissa R. Daniel of Dinwiddie, Virginia. Kenneth was loved greatly by many nieces and nephews. To ALL the friends, medical personnel and affiliates in all areas of his life, "thank you" for being kind, caring and giving him a purpose in life. You made him feel needed and loved; and isn't that what life life all about...View online memorial
