ROSENBAUM, Joyce Morgan, born February 7, 1933, in Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late John D. and Zelda O. Morgan; and sister of Thomas W. Morgan. Attended James Madison University, worked for Shenandoah Life Insurance Co. before marrying Joseph L. Rosenbaum, now deceased. She had been actively involved in Richmond cultural and community organizations, including The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Richmond Symphony and Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. She was a member of The Virginia Historical Society, Congregation Beth Ahabah and The Dominion Club and a past member of the Jefferson Lakeside Club, Westwood Club and the Engineers Club. Survived by four children, Laura Rosenbaum Horwitz and husband, Henry, Cynthia Rosenbaum Morris-Scruggs and husband, Cris, Joseph Rosenbaum Jr. and wife, Christina, Ann Rosenbaum Reis and husband, Richard. Grandchildren include Morgan and Zach Horwitz, Heath Morris, Kelsey, Elizabeth, Joseph III, and Alexander Rosenbaum. The family invites those who wish to remember Joyce to join us at Grapevine Restaurant, 11055 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23233, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, between 4 and 6 p.m. Her burial will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to one of the above organizations or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 18
Celebration of Life/Reception
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Grapevine Resturant
11055 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23233
11055 Three Chopt Road
Richmond, VA 23233
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life/Reception begins.
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Capital One, Genworth part of a growing number of companies telling employees to work remotely from home amid coronavirus
-
UPDATED: Virginia sees first death from coronavirus; first Chesterfield resident tests positive
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…