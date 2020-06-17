ROSENBERG, Mary Margaret, 77, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph R. Rosenberg. Mary is survived by her children, Victoria A. Hardy (Steven), Esther J. Kerns (Donald), Gilbert I. Rosenberg (Dawn), Ronald E. Clem (Diane), Jack W. Clem (Loreesa), Jennifer L. Clem, I. David Rosenberg (Nancy) and Randolph W. Rosenberg (Sorcha); and sister, Mary Jo Brassfield. She is survived by 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 8 to 9 a.m., with her funeral service starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 19, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment will be private for the family at Norbeck Memorial Park in Olney, Md.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY ROSENBERG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.