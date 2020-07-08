ROSIER, BENJAMINE "BEN" SR.

ROSIER, Command Sergeant Major Benjamine Lee "Ben" Sr., United States Army, Retired, 85, passed away at his Prince George home on July 3, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born on January 12, 1935. Command Sergeant Major Rosier was a deacon at the Second Baptist Church of Petersburg. He was baptized at a very early age in Elkins, West Virginia by his grandfather, Reverend Thomas Rosier. He grew up in Elkins, West Virginia before joining the United States Army in 1953. During his career of 26 years in the United States Army, he was assigned for services in Germany and Vietnam. During this time, he received many awards and decorations. After retiring from the United States Army, he continued his federal service by serving over 20 years as a Management Analyst with the Defense Commissary Agency. Ben enjoyed watching western movies and "Let's Make A Deal" on television, retelling Army stories and eating ice cream. He was also an excellent carpenter as he enjoyed making shelves and bookcases for others. CSM Rosier was preceded in death by his first wonderful wife and mother of his four children, Goldie Edith Rosier; and his parents, Harry and Alverta Rosier. He is survived by his second devoted wife of 15 years and caregiver, Mary Ann Rosier. He is also survived by three stepchildren, seven stepgrandchildren, two brothers, four children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ben was always appreciative of the care he received from his wife during his period of declining health and would often express this by saying "Thank you. You do a good job," and my response was always "Well, you deserve it." An expression of appreciation is extended to the doctors, nurses and emergency personnel who cared for him with such respect. Dr. Kadarnath Boodram, Dr. Mathew Joseph and Dr. Tahir Allauddin were always dedicated and available for his many health needs. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 10, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Rd., S. Prince George, Virginia 23805, with full military honors. Pastor Duane Guridy of Monumental Baptist Church will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monumental Baptist Church or Second Baptist Church of Petersburg. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
