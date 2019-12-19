ROSS, Mary Barlow, 98, of Richmond, departed this life Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin Ross Jr.; and son, Benjamin Ross III. She leaves to cherish her memory two granddaughters, Krista Ross of Phoenix, Ariz. and Erika Ross of Charlotte, N.C.; three devoted goddaughters, Dr. Jacqueline Johnson-Curl, Rosalind Johnson and Irish Kelly; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Sharon Baptist Church, 500 E. Laburnum Ave. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sharon Baptist Church Nurses' Unit.View online memorial