ROSSEAU, Evelyn Wiley, 92, of Emporia, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Pat Rosseau; and a sister, Elizabeth Greene. She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Rosseau, Pamela Reilly (Joseph); son, Pat Rosseau (Tristy); two grandsons, Holden Rosseau and Brandon Rosseau; sisters, Ann Wrenn (Robert) and Bet Sasser; and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, December 20, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia. Interment will follow in Aberdour Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Aberdour Presbyterian Church, c/o June Rae, 402 Allen Rd., Jarratt, Virginia 23867.