ROSSER, Margaret Davis, age 94, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Wellington, Fla. Margaret was born April 29, 1925, in Remington, Va., to Clarence Jones Davis and Irene Dempsey Davis. After high school, like many young girls of the war years, she went to Washington, D.C., seeking employment. She found a job with Kiplinger Washington Letters/Changing Times Magazine in the subscription department, and was promoted to supervisor. She met her sweetheart, Clyde, in 1941 in Culpeper, Va., at a bowling alley and kept in contact during WWII. They reunited the day he was discharged at the National Press Building, Washington, where she received her FIRST KISS!! They married a year later in 1946. In 1959, after working with Kiplinger for 17 years, she and Clyde were awarded an American Oil Dealership. Margaret took over the bookkeeping, tax reports, personal accounts and all other paperwork for two stations, which won top honors for sales and service. In 1972, after Clyde had a major health challenge, they sold the business. They moved to Richmond, where they bought a Mac tool distributorship. After a year, Margaret decided to go back to work. She went to Thalhimers (now Macy's) as Christmas help and stayed for 31 years. She and Clyde were avid gardeners, supplying neighbors with tomatoes, cucumbers and other produce. She canned for the neighborhood, also. They enjoyed square dancing. She had a lot of memorable times traveling up and down the East Coast with Linda and other mothers of majorettes who are still great friends. She was active in her Sunday school and became Chairwoman for the area American Heart Association. She was a 67-year member of the Eastern Star. Her loving husband of almost 70 years, Clyde, passed away September of 2016. Surviving Margaret are her daughter, Linda Rosser Barnes (Barry) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; grandchildren, Matthew Rosser Wright (Lori) of Yorktown, Va. and Lacey Davis Sliger (Russell) of Whiteford, Md.; great-grandchildren, Pearson Matthew Wright, Madelynn Noel Wright, Abigail Davis Sliger, Elle Barret Sliger and Brinkley Elise Sliger. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Richmond, Va., on Saturday, November 16, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Lee McConnell, Margaret's nephew, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be in Arlington Cemetery with her husband, Clyde, at a later date. Condolences may be given at Blileys.com. In remembrance of Margaret, in lieu of flowers, please visit senior citizens, give them a hug, listen to their stories, take them shopping, give them a call and do whatever you can to make the fourth quarter of their lives as enjoyable as possible. Thank you to all the relatives and friends who did exactly that by continuing to support Margaret through her later years with letters, cards and pictures.View online memorial
