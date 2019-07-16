ROSSI, Daniel Thomas, 90, of Richmond, VA, gracefully departed life Friday, July 12. Dan was predeceased by his wife, Joan K. Rossi; eldest son, Michael N. Rossi; sisters, Angela Fritzner and Teresa Stone. Dan married Joan in Ontario, Canada in 1951 and settled in Buffalo, NY, beginning a 38-year career as a machine operator for DuPont. A transfer brought the family to RVA in 1965. He retired in 1989. Dan is survived by brother, Joseph Rossi of Phoenix, AZ; 11 of 12 children, 30 of 32 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, VA, visitation in the Entry Hall at 9:30 a.m. A gathering of friends and family will follow at Dan's home in Midlothian, VA.View online memorial