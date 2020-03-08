ROSSI, Malinda Boothe, 78, of Henrico, passed away March 5, 2020. She was born and raised in Narrows, Va., on June 28, 1941. Malinda earned her associate's degree from Averett University. Shortly after graduating, she married and moved to Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Grace Warren; sister, Jennifer Gilkeson; grandson, Jonathan Andrew Giglio. She is survived by her husband, Anthony Rossi; her children, James Willard Booth Jr. (Kathy), Jennie Boothe Giglio and Suzanne Boothe Allen (Terry); seven grandchildren, Ashley Lee, Ryan, Jordan, Olivia Boothe, Christopher Giglio, Kathy and Sarah Allen; great-grandchildren, Camden and Ashton Lee. Malinda was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved the beach, playing Bridge and shopping. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the caregivers at Cedarfield. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Sandston Jr. Women's club. A celebration of her life will be held at Cedarfield in the Fellowship Hall on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Alzheimer's Foundation or Cedarfield Samaritan Fund.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Malinda Rossi, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 15
Celebration of Life
Sunday, March 15, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
CEDARFIELD
2300 CEDARFIELD PKWY
RICHMOND, VA 23233
2300 CEDARFIELD PKWY
RICHMOND, VA 23233
Guaranteed delivery before Malinda's Celebration of Life begins.