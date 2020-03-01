ROSSI, Stephen J., 64, of Chesterfield, left us on February 13, 2020. He is survived by four children, Thomas, Stephanie, Richard and Sarah; eight grandchildren, seven sisters and three brothers. Preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Dan Rossi; brother, Michael; and son, Gregory. Service to take place March 7, at 1 p.m. J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Chester, Va., with a Celebration of Life to follow.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of STEPHEN ROSSI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.