ROTH, Melissa Ann, 40, of Manakin Sabot, passed away suddenly August 3, 2019. She is survived by her parents, Gerard and Marie Roth; sister, Chrismarie Vreeland (Sean); nephews, Gerard and Andrew Vreeland; lifelong friend, Dani Saunders; faithful K-9 companion, Rascal; and many loving extended family members. Melissa graduated from VCU with a degree in fashion merchandising, which led to her career in the fashion industry. Her zest for life and kindness will be missed by all. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, with interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital Caring at www.capitalcaring.org.View online memorial