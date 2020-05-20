ROTH, William Charles, 76, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully at home May 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claudius and Mildred Roth; and sister, Claudette Roth. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sue Roth; niece, Susan Boyer; playful cat, Mandy; and devoted caretaker, Daisy Wilmoth. He retired as a fiber engineer from AlliedSignal. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening, cooking and going to beaches such as Hawaii. Services will be private.View online memorial
