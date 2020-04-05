ROTHWEILER, Milton Jr., passed away on March 17, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla., at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his first wife, Peggy; as well as his three siblings, Richard, Carolyn Bartlett and Ronald "Buddy"; and his beloved dog, Brandi. He is survived by his wife, Rae; his children, Diane Saunders (Dave), Susan Slough (Wayne), Linda Carpenter (Chip); Rae's children, Fred Carrico (Michelle), Sherry Holtwisch (Jim), Robert Carrico and combined a total of 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory in Bradenton, Fla., are taking care of arrangements, including the guestbook. A funeral will be held at a later date in Arlington Cemetery.View online memorial
