ROUDABUSH, Mark E., 66, of Chester, Va., died December 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie L. Roudabush; son, Matthew C. Roudabush and his wife, Jennifer; grandsons, Lucas and Jacob Roudabush; sister-in-law, Rhonda Patterson; and brother, John Roudabush. Mark graduated from Virginia Tech in 1976 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and worked as a Design Engineer and Senior Project Manager in manufacturing for over 40 years. Mark took great joy in the simple pleasures of life, and his most prized hours were those spent enjoying time with his son and wife, restoring antique cars, attending sports car races and playing with his grandchildren. A man of upstanding character, Mark strove to always "Be where you're at," and even through his last days he knew God was in control. In Mark's memory donations may be made to VCU Massey Cancer Center, VCU Children's Hospital or Crater Community Hospice. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
