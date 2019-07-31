ROUSE, Janis Ray, 96, of Mechanicsville, passed away July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles H. French; her mother, Hattie L. French; her son, Bill R. Rouse; and her daughter, Norma C. Simms. She retired from FFV. Supporting her four children, which she loved dearly, they cherished her for providing for them and being the best mother and for the beautiful lady that she was. Left to cherish her memory are her loving sister, Lois Lumpkin; her two daughters, Marion L. Trievel and Janis Earl Rouse; also her sons-in-law, Bobby Simms and Bob Trievel; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be in our hearts forever.View online memorial