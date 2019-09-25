ROWE, ELIZABETH "SUE"

ROWE, Elizabeth V. "Sue," 87, of Richmond, departed this life on September 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James E. Rowe Sr.; son, James E. Rowe Jr. (Gwen); daughter, Shelia Rowe Taylor; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. John's Baptist Church, 4317 North Ave. Rev. Dr. Michael L. Felton, officiating. Rev. Janet K. Copeland, eulogist. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial