ROWE, James Garland, 91, an avid golfer and lover of life, passed July 10, 2019. Born in Richmond; for 70 years a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart, Maxine Boswell Rowe. An entrepreneur, businessman and engineer who founded Municipal Paving Co., in 1955. He oversaw the development of Birkdale Community and was a founder of RAMCA. Socially, he was a founding member of Willow Oaks and Meadowbrook Country Clubs. Garland served in the Navy's Seabees. He is survived by his son, Stephen M. Rowe; and daughter, Pamela Rowe Fearn. Garland was a larger-than-life character with a fantastic sense of humor. His generosity and kindness will be long remembered. Family is receiving at Amelia Presbyterian Church Saturday, September 7, from 1 to 2 p.m. A toast in his honor follows at O'Tooles in Richmond at 4:30 p.m. Gifts in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.