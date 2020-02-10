ROWE, Leona W., departed this life February 4, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Lavonda Rowe; son, Gathion Rowe; grandson, Prince Rowe; two granddaughters, Chante and Eleesha Rowe; brother, William Carter (Maxine); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1900 Whitcomb St., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 12 noon. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
