ROWE, Steven, 66 (born May 26, 1953), of Glen Allen, Va., departed life this February 10, 2020. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Louise Rowe; his first wife, Linda; and his son, Nathan Rowe. Steve is survived by his wife, Martine; his children, Christian (Mary Kate) Meyers and Jill Meyers; his stepchild, Benjamin (Becca) Meyers; his grandchildren, Zuri and Hendrix; his brothers, Rick Rowe and Kenny (Mazie) Rowe; and a host of nieces and nephews. Steve was an athlete who played sports in high school and enjoyed playing tennis and volleyball in his later years. He loved the Outer Banks, traveling and tending his garden. He was a husband, a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather and a very loved man. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond Volleyball Club. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Feb 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
