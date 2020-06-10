ROWLETT, Elizabeth "SISTER" A., 81, departed this life June 7, 2020. Sister leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Mary "Rena" Davis; one niece, Pamela R. Johnson (Michael); two nephews, Toney M. Rowlett and Thomas K. Davis (Allison); one great-niece, Luc Davis; one goddaughter, Tavis Owens; and a host of other relatives and friends, Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Graveside service will be held June 11, 2020, Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m.View online memorial
