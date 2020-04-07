ROY, Mary, 70, of Henrico, died April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rosalind Coleman. Surviving are her husband, Charles E. Roy; three sons, Dyrall, Shawn and Rodney; three grandchildren, Shanice, Jacolby and Kennedy; sister, Geraldine Coleman; four brothers, William (Drusilla), Maurice (Monica), Ricky (Vickie) and Carlton Coleman; aunt, Florence Edwards; sisters-in-law, Brenda Coleman and Ruth Robinson; brother-in-law, James Roy; host of nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 to 8 p.m. Private graveside services will be held Thursday, at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
UPDATE: GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery