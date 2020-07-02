ROYALL, William Archer, Jr., 74, prematurely completed his remarkable life journey on Thursday, June 25, after an inspirational 14-month experience with the debilitating symptoms of ALS. Born on March 26, 1946, in Tazewell, Virginia, Bill was reared in Alexandria, where he began his entrepreneurial bent at an early age. He had a Washington Post paper route, sold personalized greeting cards and home-grown tomato plants door-to-door in his neighborhood, and cultivated his early interest in decorative arts making color-coordinated hot pad holders for neighbors' kitchens all before the age of twelve. Entrepreneurship would be a central theme in Bill's adult life. But his first adult professional experiences were in the political arena, where he would remain engaged though not always professionally occupied throughout his life. Beginning as co-chair of Young Virginians for Holton, Bill held positions with the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Virginia, served as executive director of the Virginia President Ford Campaign, and ran John N. Dalton's successful gubernatorial campaign. After serving as special assistant to Governor Dalton for 16 months, Bill became the president of North American Marketing Corporation in 1979. In 1983, Bill founded Royall & Company, located in a small, third-floor walkup office in downtown Richmond and originally providing direct mail services for nonprofit and political organizations. Five years later, Royall & Company conducted its first college student recruitment program (for Hampden-Sydney College). Royall & Company ultimately became the U.S. leader in research-driven and technology-enabled direct marketing services to traditional, non-profit colleges and universities. Royall & Company was acquired by The Advisory Board Company in January 2015 and now, operating as EAB, partners with more than 1,700 colleges and universities. Royall & Company was built on the success of programs Bill created to increase access and opportunity for students in higher education. He had this vision long before diversity and inclusion were common strategic objectives for colleges and universities. Bill's innovation and vision for a college application and enrollment process free of barriers to students who were poor, from underrepresented populations, or without a family tradition of higher education effectively transformed American college recruitment and admission, and continue to serve as the basis for further increases in diversity. Bill's early support of non-profits like Camp Pasquaney, Camp Little Hawk, and Elk Hill Farm was, in much the same way, designed to provide opportunities for disadvantaged youth to attend camps, learn to swim, go fishing, etc., and it offered funds specifically earmarked for first-generation campers. Later, Bill and his wife Pam built a partnership around volunteerism and philanthropy. They often provided financial support to organizations where they could also help make a difference as volunteers: improving business processes, increasing the effectiveness of audience engagement and communications, amplifying their contributions well beyond financial support. Politics remained an interest, with Bill and Pam most recently providing counsel and support to Abigail Spanberger (VA-07) from an early stage of her campaign's development. Most often recognized for their contributions to the arts, the couple has also been deeply engaged with educational institutions, most notably their alma maters, Virginia Commonwealth University and Carleton College, but also Virginia Union University, where Bill received an honorary doctorate in 2016. They created a matching fund to initiate a capital campaign for their New York parish, The Church of the Epiphany, where they were married and also taught vacation bible school. Bill's influence in the lives of many who knew him was transformative, and among his remarkable gifts, the active conviction in continuous improvement formed a central theme throughout his life. Even as the symptoms of ALS were taking a toll on his health, Bill saw yet one more way to make a difference in the lives of others. Bill was a participant (in fact, Patient #2) in the National Institutes of Health ALS study, not that it could or would influence his own experience with the disease, but in the hope of improving the life and lifespan of future ALS patients. Bill served on numerous boards and commissions including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (President, 2014-16), Virginia Commonwealth University, the Institute for Contemporary Art, Virginia Union University, George Mason University, St. Gertrude High School, and Elk Hill Farm, Inc. He was a member of St. James's Episcopal Church, The Society of the Cincinnati (Virginia), The Commonwealth Club, Rolling Rock Club (Ligonier, PA), and The Century Association, New York City. Bill also was a 2014 Laureate of the Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame. One of Bill's greatest pleasures was his and Pam's home on Wilson Creek in Gloucester County. He called it his Happy Place and was always grateful for the time he could spend there with family and friends whether it was boating, fishing, or best of all, just being together. With Pam still by his side, he died at home in Gloucester. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Archer Royall, a federal administrative law judge. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Kiecker Royall; his mother, Theda Deuel Royall; his uncle, Edwin G. Royall; his brother and sister-in-law, John Thomas Royall and Heather Sinclair Royall of St. Marys, Georgia; five children: William (Melanie White) of Richmond, Rider (Holli) of Dallas, Texas, Timothy Farquhar of Boulder, Colorado, Aubyn of Denver, Colorado and Nicholas of Richmond; and six grandchildren: Julian, Hayley Kate, Carson, Charleigh, Gabriel and Luke; his father-in-law, Thomas Kiecker; two brothers-in-law, David and Mark (Denise) Kiecker; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be scheduled at a future date. P.S. Instead of flowers, Bill requested contributions to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond (5511 Staples Mill Road, Suite 301, Richmond, VA 23228) in support of college- and life-readiness programs for teens.View online memorial
