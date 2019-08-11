ROYSTER, Robert "Robby" Thomas Jr., of Sandston, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Robby had a big heart and was a friend to all. He loved spending time with his family, especially his girls. Robby was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, John F. Royster Sr.; and his maternal grandfather, Francis J. O'Keeffe III. Robby is survived by his two daughters, Abigail Marie Royster and Samantha Leigh Royster; his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Worsham (H. Ralph); his father, Tommy Royster (Mendy); his sister, Karen Rhoten (Mark); his paternal grandmother, Mary A. Royster; his maternal grandmother, Margaret B. O'Keeffe; a niece, Jessica; a nephew, Seth; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Vincent Funeral Home, 9923 Pocahontas Trail, Providence Forge, Va., with burial following in Washington Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday, 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, an account is being set up to help with his children's education. Memorial contributions can be made to "Robert Thomas Royster Sr." and can be sent to, or dropped off at any local Citizens and Farmers Bank branch. Tributes can be posted online at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.View online memorial