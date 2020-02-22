ROYSTER, ZORA

ROYSTER, Zora Mozelle White, 86, of Richmond, formerly of Red Oak, Va., entered eternal rest on February 17, 2020, at her residence. Zora was a loving mother to her son, Tyrone; and a devoted wife to her late husband, John Henry Royster. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, grandchildren and listening to the word of God. She was a great cook and was known for her multi-layer cakes and deep-dish pies. Surviving are her son, Tyrone John Royster and his wife, Ivette; grandchildren, Elijah, Racquelle and Tyler Royster; siblings, Victoria, Ralph, Sallie, Bernadine, Alberta, Vivian, Rosa Lee and Charles; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and devoted church family. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where there will be a public viewing on Sunday, February 23, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 24, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave., from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Rodney D. Waller officiating. Interment will be at Salem Baptist Church, 4050 Tobacco Hill Rd. (Rt. 608), Red Oak, Va. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ZORA ROYSTER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.