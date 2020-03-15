ROZOVSKY, Fay A., a lawyer, author and teacher nationally recognized for championing the rights of medical patients, died March 4, 2020, at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, after a valorous, three-year battle with bile duct cancer. Mrs. Rozovsky, 69, was a native Rhode Islander who lived for a number of years in Richmond, where her late husband, lawyer Lorne E. Rozovsky, served as president of Temple Beth-El. She was one of the first women to graduate as a full-time day student from previously all-male Providence College, earning an A.B. degree summa cum laude in political science in 1973. A daughter of the late Maurice and Beatrice (Samdperil) Frank, Mrs. Rozovsky subsequently graduated from Boston College Law School and then earned a master's degree in public health from Harvard University. She and her husband founded LEFAR Health Associates in Canada, and in the U.S. she founded and headed the Rozovsky Group, advisors to health care professionals on a wide range of patient safety and consent issues. Mrs. Rozovsky lectured extensively and taught courses at the Medical College of Virginia at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, the William & Mary law school in Williamsburg and the Dalhousie University schools of medicine and law and Mount St. Vincent University, both in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She wrote or co-wrote more than 20 books and 600 articles. Her books, among them "Consent to Treatment: A Practical Guide," have been cited by the Supreme Courts of the U.S. and Canada and in many law journals and academic publications. Mrs. Rozovsky devoted much of her energy to supporting her beloved Providence College, where her parents established a scholarship fund in her name, and she served as president of the school's international alumni association. In 2008, PC awarded her an honorary doctorate in public health, recognizing her contributions to the field. Mrs. Rozovsky, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management and one of its past presidents, was awarded the society's Distinguished Service Award in 1998. In 2018, she received the society's Presidential Citation for Lifetime Achievement in Healthcare Risk Management. She is survived by two sons, Joshua I. Rozovsky of Rocky Hill, Conn., medical services coordinator for the Hartford Gay and Lesbian Health Collective and Rabbi Aaron A. Rozovsky of Jackson, Miss. and his wife, Eliza; her sister, Dr. Ann Frank Goldstein of Greenville, R.I. and her husband, Gerald S. Goldstein; devoted friends, Judy Montgomery, Dr. Maxine Hayes, Geri Amori and Carolyn Alexander; and her dearly loved beagle, Tevye. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Ave., Providence, R.I. Burial will be in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick, R.I. No shiva will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at Providence College at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Rozovsky's name may be made to the Fay A. Rozovsky Scholarship Fund or the Jewish-Catholic Theological Exchange, both at Providence College; the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston; or to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
