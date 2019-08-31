RUBIN, Milton, a native of New York City, but a resident of the Richmond area since 1947, died on August 30, 2019, at the age of 98, at Beth Sholom Gardens Assisted Living in Henrico County. He is survived by his devoted wife of 69 years, Sarah; and their three children, Mark (Deborah Oswalt) of Richmond; Joel (Sara Jo) of Virginia Beach and Deborah Pollack (Alan) of Rockville, Maryland; Susan Rubin, his devoted daughter-in-law; as well as his sister, Jean, now 101 and living in Wilmington, Delaware. Milton also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Jake Rubin (Lindsay) and Zachary Rubin, Daniel Rubin (Shikma) and Molly Nizhnikov (Joseph), Joseph (Rachael), Benjamin and Michael Pollack; and eight great-grandchildren, Sophie, Jonah and Caleb Rubin, Lucy and Nora Nizhnikov, Niv and Shai Rubin and Solomon Pollack. A number of nieces and nephews from Denver to Wilmington and from Jacksonville to Lakewood, New Jersey, also mourn their uncle's passing. Family was very important to Milton who with Sarah hosted years of Jewish High Holiday meals and Passover Seders in their home. Sarah, a former religious school teacher at Temple Beth-El in Richmond, along with Milton, a "gabbai" at the synagogue, set a high standard for observance and ritual, which their offspring maintained into their adult years and continue with their children and grandchildren. Grandpa beamed during those gatherings, dutifully distributing silver dollars, not just to the finder of the Afikomen at Passover but to every other child in his presence. Nothing gave him more joy. Milton was born in New York City on Christmas Day in 1920. His father died when he was four. In 1928, his mother and stepfather relocated to Wilmington, where they ran a downtown delicatessen. At age 16, Milton entered the University of Delaware where he earned a math degree. He enlisted in the Army, serving in the Pacific theater and was there on VJ Day. After World War II, Milton found a job in Hopewell, Virginia with Allied Chemical Corporation, rising from draftsman to a vice presidency over a nearly 40-year career. It was in the Richmond area that he met Sarah who was a senior at Westhampton College. They married in 1950. Milton's responsibilities with Allied were extensive and he was often away from home, managing projects nationally and internationally. Not very observant growing up, Milton appreciated what Judaism did to keep families together and was an active member of Temple Beth-El, attending Sabbath and daily minyan services regularly and in retirement, leading the construction of a religious school in the West End. Sarah and Milton were able to travel in their later years, a highlight was in 2000, when they took their children and grandchildren to Israel. The Rubin family thanks the staff at Beth Sholom Gardens and also longtime friend, Nancy Walter for their attentiveness. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, September 1, in the chapel at Richmond Beth-El Cemetery at Forest Lawn, 4000 Pilots Lane. Shiva will be held at Beth Sholom Gardens through Tuesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with evening services at 7 p.m. Donations in Milton's memory can be made to Temple Beth-El.View online memorial