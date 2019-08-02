RUDD, Stephen Mitchell, age 67, of Henrico. Steve was ushered into the gates of Heaven on July 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, George O. Rudd and Pauline Mitchell Rudd. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Wanda; sister, Linda Rudd; brother, George O. "Buddy" Rudd Jr. (Marlene); mother-in-law, Artie Bagby; his bonus children, Garrett Durvin and Jessica Durvin Adams; two precious grandchildren, Chase and Chelsea Adams; and several nieces and nephews. 2 Timothy 4:7: "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. Condolences may be conveyed to the family online at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.comView online memorial