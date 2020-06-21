RUDISILL, Shirley R., 78, of Charles City, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. She was a member of Hunton Baptist Church, where she was a member of the "dolls" sewing ladies. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Rudisill Jr.; son, Thomas Haynes; sister, Nancy Satterwhite; and brother, James Haynes. She is survived by her children, David Rudisill III, Charles "Rudy" Rudisill (Robin), Katherine H. Batitto (Joseph) and Debra Rudisill; grandchildren, Charlie "Chuck" Rudisill (Lacy), Justin Hoffman, Ariana M. Rudisill and Thomas Michael Haynes; great-grandson, Liam Hoffman; sister, Brenda Vella; and special friends, Carol Berry and Mike Johnston. The family will receive friends Monday, June 22, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
