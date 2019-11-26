RUGGIERO, Dr. John S., of Glen Allen, Va., departed this life for his Eternal Home Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born April 2, 1931, in Saranac Lake, N.Y., to the late Joseph and Santa Ruggiero. Living in his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Marguerite Ruggiero; his children, Jude Ruggiero, John J. Ruggiero, Mary Buhl (Jay) and Anthony L. Ruggiero (Dawne); four grandchildren, Mary Catherine McAllister (Ian), Benjamin Buhl (Anna) and Grace and John Ruggiero. He had stellar academic and professional careers, attending St. John's University, Bronx, N.Y. (B.S.), Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pa. (M.S.) and University of Connecticut, Storrs, Conn. (Ph.D.), all in pharmacy. He was Dean of the School of Pharmacy at Duquesne University and MCV and was Assistant Vice President at the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. In addition to his career, he enjoyed his family, golf, a second home in Naples, Fla., everything baseball and Sudoku. His was a life well-lived as a true believer of Christ. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. A reception will follow at the Wellesley Club House, 3601 Lauderdale Dr., Henrico, Va. 23233. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church. bennettfuneralhomes.comView online memorial