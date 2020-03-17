RUGGIERO, Marguerite Kathleen, of Glen Allen, Va., entered into her eternal home on March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John S. Ruggiero. Those living in her memory are her children, Jude Ruggiero, John J. Ruggiero, Mary Buhl (Jay) and Anthony L. Ruggiero (Dawne); her grandchildren, Mary Catherine McAllister (Ian), Benjamin Buhl (Anna) and Grace and John Ruggiero. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Anna and Anthony Bentivegna, she was a graduate of Dominican High School. She went onto secretarial school, where she excelled at typing and shorthand, which she still remembered at 88 years old. She continued studying and became an insurance agent for the state of New York. While living in the Fan area of Richmond, Va., she purchased and maintained several apartment buildings for rent. She was a strong, accomplished and intelligent woman. Above all these successes, her greatest accomplishment was the love she had for her family. She attended all of the sporting events, cooked large family meals, played cards/games with the family and loved beyond measure. She played tennis competitively until she was in her 80s. Other hobbies included reading, cooking, playing bridge, slot machines and entering/winning contests. Last but not least, she loved the Brooklyn Dodgers her entire life. To her very last days, she had a smile that would light up a room and always made everyone around her comfortable and happy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to At Home Care Hospice, 8149 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
